Help save Almo Elementary
Almo Elementary, a 103-year-old, two-room schoolhouse may not be in operation for the upcoming school year. Cassia County School Board members voted three to two to close the doors of this historic school at their school board meeting Thursday night, stating that because of the low number of enrollments at this time, the school is not bringing in enough money.
They gave the community until June 28 to raise $21,000 to bridge the gap between the funding provided by the state and the amount it takes to keep this school in business. Almo parents have been working diligently to solicit donations from friends, family and businesses in the area. We are so grateful for the generosity of all who have donated but still have a way to go. A GoFundMe has been set up to make it easy for people to donate; the link can be found on Facebook. Or contact a member of the Almo PTO.
I have taught at this school for the last four years, and it is truly an amazing place. The students are all either the fourth or fifth generations to attend this school, and it’s a great part of the community.
If the school closes, students will be bused to Raft River Elementary in Malta which, for some of the students, will be close to a two-hour bus ride each direction. That is too long for a 5-year-old kindergartner to ride the bus, especially with high school students.
If you have questions or want to make a donation, please contact me at 208-670-3171 or any member of the Almo Elementary PTO.
Audra Gilbert
Sublett
