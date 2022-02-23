Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

There are many elderly people in our areas who are homebound and aren't able to cook healthy meals for themselves; they have called Office on Aging to see if they qualify for hot meals to be delivered by mostly volunteers each weekday.

This program is called Meals on Wheels. Those who receive the meals are asked if they can donate any amount they can, to help support this program.

The Burley Senior Center is in desperate need of volunteers of any age to deliver Meals on Wheels to homes weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until about 12-12:30; especially on Fridays.

They receive a ticket for a future free lunch to either eat at the site, or to come in and get a lunch to go, as a thank you gift.

The center is very grateful that each of the LDS churches in Burley take turns to have members sign up to help deliver these meals a few times a week during 10 months of the year; but there are other days, especially on Fridays or when drivers are sick, plus the few months the LDS churches aren't able to help, when it would be so nice to have members from other churches or organizations/clubs volunteer to help out.

But anyone available during those hours can independently call Britt Bird at the Sr. Center between 8-1:30 to sign up or ask questions.

And it may be a chance for moms with a preschooler at home (or a child at home on Fridays) to get out of the house and go for a bonding ride; with the child maybe feeling important by helping to take the milk or bagged meal out of the cooler at each. PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD! Thank you.

Kathy Marker

Burley

