Letter: Help for homeowners is needed

Because some people in Twin Falls County are in danger of losing their homes in this pandemic, I would suggest to county officials a property tax relief or moratorium for those who petition relief because of loss, or significant reduction, of personal income due to COVID-19.

At the very least, if the 2021 increase was to be delayed or eliminated during the depth of the pandemic, it would be a clear message of the county’s efforts to positively respond to county homeowners during these difficult times. I am not in search of this for myself, but am asking it for those in our community who suffer greatly.