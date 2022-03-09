 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help Congressman Simpson's legacy

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As Idahoans we are fortunate that we enjoy two pay checks. We have the one we work for each week that pays our mortgage , car payments, and everyday bills. But the other just as important, and one that is bringing people into Idaho in droves, is the fact we have our public lands. Places we hunt, ride our off-road vehicles, ride our horses, hike, camp, and just plain refresh our bodies and minds. Free flowing rivers we can float, kayak, jet boat fish, and enjoy. All without belonging to a membership.

Congressman Simpson has been and, continues to be, a large proponent of protecting and enhancing these opportunities. Smith, not so much. Smith claims the majority oppose breaching the four Lower Snake River Dams. Not so. A survey conducted by the Idaho Statesman in the 1990sfound that fifty one percent of those surveyed supported breaching. In 1994 the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commission endorsed breaching those four dams in the Lower Snake River in Washington State. Smith misses what Idaho is all about. As Idahoans we are not about to allow our salmon to go extinct any more than we are willing to sell off our public lands to wealthy people like the Wilkes brothers from Texas. Congressman Simpson is Idaho thru and thru. His conservatism in Congress, and his efforts and success on the Boulder White Clouds Wilderness proves it. Congressman Simpson's Legacy is Saving the White Clouds. He would like to add saving Idaho's salmon to it. Let's help him achieve that goal. This Smith Guy I'm afraid is bad news.

People are also reading…

Mitch Sanchotena

Nampa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: But wait! Look carefully at the fine print. The "fine print" reveals that women are denied the freedom of choice.

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Putin’s attack on the freedom loving Ukrainians has exposed some “real wisdom” from our former president and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They both have described Putin as “brilliant” and a “real genius”.

Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

Letter: Had governmental responses to COVID not included forced compliance such as vaccine mandates and, in the case of Australia, internment camps, I would have had little reason to criticize the containment efforts of the countries I mentioned.

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: This year we have the opportunity to support new leadership for the State of Idaho. Chenele Dixon is ready to serve Idaho as a conservative representative for the Magic Valley.

Letter: Trident returns with new approach

Letter: Trident returns with new approach

Letter: On Feb. 9, Brody Aston, a lobbyist working on behalf of Trident Holdings LLC introduced House Bill 587 (HB 587) that would significantly change how the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) organizes, hires, and conducts business.

Letter: The failings of Idaho's Governor Little

Letter: The failings of Idaho's Governor Little

Letter: All elected officials take an oath to uphold the Constitution. However, that oath has been largely violated. Governor Little has failed to keep his oath and has become an authoritarian leader for Idaho.

Letter: Representatives, NOT Rulers

Letter: Representatives, NOT Rulers

Letter: When we step into a voting booth and cast our ballot for the person of our choosing, we are generally hoping for someone who will represent us at every turn. We are voting for someone who we believe has our best interest; a voice in government for us. Unfortunately, that’s not what we tend to get.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News