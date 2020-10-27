 Skip to main content
Letter: Heider is strong on 2nd Amendment
Letter: Heider is strong on 2nd Amendment

I would like to endorse Senator Lee Heider in his bid to remain in office for the State of Idaho. I have known and respected Senator Heider for many years and share his beliefs. I’ve asked him about the recent ad about his view of the Second Amendment. The Senator is a staunch believer in the Second Amendment and believes, as I do, if you want to conceal a weapon legally you have every right to do so. He also believes even with your right to carry a firearm there are responsibilities that should be carried out. Safety and training are of the utmost importance.

Tom Carter

Twin Falls

Editor's Note: Carter is the Twin Falls County Sheriff.

