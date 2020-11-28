 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Health board should know better
0 comments

Letter: Health board should know better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The earth is flat. The moon is made of cheese. The holocaust never happened.

Therefore, the following also must be true:

The pandemic is a hoax.

The COVID-19 death rate is low enough that no one should be worried about the disease.

Face masks do not slow the spread of the disease and are harmful.

Mask mandates are tyrannical infringements on personal liberty.

A mask mandate is comparable to an action in Nazi Germany.

We are more likely to be struck by lightning than killed by COVID-19.

The case count is up because testing is up.

A mask mandate would place an undue burden on law enforcement agencies.

Dairy workers and excavators are incapable of wearing masks.

These quotations are from the latest meeting of the South Central Idaho Public Health District, reported Nov. 20 in the Times-News. They are the utterances of people who should know better. Perhaps those who spout these inane ideas will feel shame when they read their foolish remarks in print, and realize how delusional they are.

If not, Lord have mercy!

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No mask? No help.
Letters

Letter: No mask? No help.

Letter to the editor: I hope that if you have to go to the hospital and they ask you if you wore a mask, and you say no, they tell you sorry but we can't help you.

Letter: Liberty is under attack
Letters

Letter: Liberty is under attack

Letter to the editor: America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump
Letters

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

Letter to the editor: It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect Joe Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News