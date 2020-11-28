Letter: Health board should know better

The earth is flat. The moon is made of cheese. The holocaust never happened.

Therefore, the following also must be true:

The pandemic is a hoax.

The COVID-19 death rate is low enough that no one should be worried about the disease.

Face masks do not slow the spread of the disease and are harmful.

Mask mandates are tyrannical infringements on personal liberty.

A mask mandate is comparable to an action in Nazi Germany.

We are more likely to be struck by lightning than killed by COVID-19.

The case count is up because testing is up.

A mask mandate would place an undue burden on law enforcement agencies.

Dairy workers and excavators are incapable of wearing masks.

These quotations are from the latest meeting of the South Central Idaho Public Health District, reported Nov. 20 in the Times-News. They are the utterances of people who should know better. Perhaps those who spout these inane ideas will feel shame when they read their foolish remarks in print, and realize how delusional they are.