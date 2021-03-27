Letter: Have you seen the traffic lately?

Over the past six months, Twin Falls' traffic has been on the increase. And with the increase in cars, comes an increase in aggressive drivers who don't seem to care who they run over. We do most of our business in Twin Falls, and every time we are there, someone almost rear-ends us or feels the need to tail-gate us down the street. And at stoplights or stop signs, people lay on the horn for you to get out of their way. Apparently all that concerns them is that they get where they are going.