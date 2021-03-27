 Skip to main content
Letter: Have you seen the traffic lately?
Letter: Have you seen the traffic lately?

Over the past six months, Twin Falls' traffic has been on the increase. And with the increase in cars, comes an increase in aggressive drivers who don't seem to care who they run over. We do most of our business in Twin Falls, and every time we are there, someone almost rear-ends us or feels the need to tail-gate us down the street. And at stoplights or stop signs, people lay on the horn for you to get out of their way. Apparently all that concerns them is that they get where they are going.

Pole Line Road is a mess as well. I don't know who designed that strip, but they must have been drinking. Trying to cross three lanes of traffic while merging onto this street is a nightmare. Not only this, but all these guys with their jacked up pickups who see this road as a race track makes it even more hazardous. Not sure if its the population growth in Twin Falls or what, but people's driving in this town is out of control!

Kristen Keck

Jerome

