Letter: Have you gotten your tax rebate check?

So, have you gotten your tax rebate check? My thoughts on that is this: If we have over a billion dollars surplus, someone in charge is not doing their job!!!

Tax money when done right, comes in one door and right back out another door, to do the job it was collected to do. Fix stuff in Idaho, for Idahoans! Infrastructure, education, etc. We have a severe shortage of teachers, and the ones we do have are buying their own supplies!? The roads are in bad shape, and bridges are old and congested. Homelessness and hunger are rampant!

I say if we have a billion dollar excess ( that’s with a B) use that money for what it was intended for! Sending a rebate is just handling that money poorly. I don’t mind paying taxes if, and when they are used for the good of my State, and used for what they are collected for! An Idaho Senator is on TV, complaining about an increase in the size of the IRS. WHY???? It is creating jobs, AND making sure everyone pays their fair share. Long overdue, I’m a thinkin’.

Sue Harr

Buhl