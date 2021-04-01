Letter: Have An Open Mind

Congressman Mike Simpson has introduced a proposal to save our iconic salmon. Included in the proposal is opening the four dams on the lower Snake River which scientists overwhelmingly attribute to our lost fish runs and point to as a path to recovery. In addition, the Congressman recognizes these dams have value and has now spent years talking to various stakeholders about the values and opportunities that need to be addressed if we are to save Pacific Northwest salmon. He hasn’t talked to everyone, but he has started.
Using his Boulder White Clouds model of success to this far more complicated goal, he is trying to identify what will keep the many diverse stakeholders whole while saving the salmon. It took fifteen years of hard work by Congressman Simpson and others to establish the Boulder White Clouds wilderness areas. The current opportunity of regional seniority in Congress, the need to support regional energy infrastructure in a time of financial stress and climate change, the opportunity for tribal justice, and the threat of salmon extinction means it cannot take another bunch of years to move this proposal, but there is a lot of work to be done still. Simpson acknowledges this.
It will benefit all of us to keep an open mind. Embrace what we like; question what we think needs more consideration. Farmers depending on the Snake River aquifer should be excited about regaining the 487,000 acre feet of water that is currently used to help flush the fish down the river could be used for recharge and other uses. As a former legislator, I can remember the pain created by this loss of irrigation water to our farming communities.