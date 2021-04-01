Letter: Have An Open Mind

Congressman Mike Simpson has introduced a proposal to save our iconic salmon. Included in the proposal is opening the four dams on the lower Snake River which scientists overwhelmingly attribute to our lost fish runs and point to as a path to recovery. In addition, the Congressman recognizes these dams have value and has now spent years talking to various stakeholders about the values and opportunities that need to be addressed if we are to save Pacific Northwest salmon. He hasn’t talked to everyone, but he has started.

Using his Boulder White Clouds model of success to this far more complicated goal, he is trying to identify what will keep the many diverse stakeholders whole while saving the salmon. It took fifteen years of hard work by Congressman Simpson and others to establish the Boulder White Clouds wilderness areas. The current opportunity of regional seniority in Congress, the need to support regional energy infrastructure in a time of financial stress and climate change, the opportunity for tribal justice, and the threat of salmon extinction means it cannot take another bunch of years to move this proposal, but there is a lot of work to be done still. Simpson acknowledges this.