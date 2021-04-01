 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Have An Open Mind
0 comments

Letter: Have An Open Mind

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Congressman Mike Simpson has introduced a proposal to save our iconic salmon. Included in the proposal is opening the four dams on the lower Snake River which scientists overwhelmingly attribute to our lost fish runs and point to as a path to recovery. In addition, the Congressman recognizes these dams have value and has now spent years talking to various stakeholders about the values and opportunities that need to be addressed if we are to save Pacific Northwest salmon. He hasn’t talked to everyone, but he has started.

Using his Boulder White Clouds model of success to this far more complicated goal, he is trying to identify what will keep the many diverse stakeholders whole while saving the salmon. It took fifteen years of hard work by Congressman Simpson and others to establish the Boulder White Clouds wilderness areas. The current opportunity of regional seniority in Congress, the need to support regional energy infrastructure in a time of financial stress and climate change, the opportunity for tribal justice, and the threat of salmon extinction means it cannot take another bunch of years to move this proposal, but there is a lot of work to be done still. Simpson acknowledges this.

It will benefit all of us to keep an open mind. Embrace what we like; question what we think needs more consideration. Farmers depending on the Snake River aquifer should be excited about regaining the 487,000 acre feet of water that is currently used to help flush the fish down the river could be used for recharge and other uses. As a former legislator, I can remember the pain created by this loss of irrigation water to our farming communities.

Sincerely,

Wendy Jaquet

Ketchum

Idaho State Representative 1994-2012

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children
Letters

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children

Letter to the editor: Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher.

Letter: Christianity under attack
Letters

Letter: Christianity under attack

Letter to the editor: Much preaching today is about social justice, not the word of God from the Holy Bible. Christians don't become Communists, but Marxists have become pastors and ministers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News