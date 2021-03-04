 Skip to main content
Letter: Hatred seems to know no bounds
Letter: Hatred seems to know no bounds

Reading the indecent comments regarding the passing of Rush Limbaugh is a study in spiritual poverty and the hatred issuing from it. Even more interesting is the degree to which the Rush-haters take such glee in pursuing their animus. Like a dog returning to its vomit, the degenerate cannot seem to withstand engorging themselves on expressions of evil. And yet, these same people are the one's deluding themselves into thinking that they are the righteous among us. One has to wonder what words will be employed to eulogize their passing.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

