 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Has she no sense of decency?
0 comments

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's Education Task Force exists to examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people, a project being compared to McCarthy's 1950s Red Scare. Having lived and taught in China off & on between 2000 & 2005, I see many disturbing parallels between McGeachin's 'Task Force' and the Chinese Communist Party's current Patriotic Education programs which uses nationalist sentiment to shore up its monopoly on power.

China’s recent crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy reached the classroom. Teachers have been purged, curriculums ‘purified’, and textbooks rewritten to ensure that only the government approved versions of history are taught and the youth become unquestioning, loyal, obedient subjects to Beijing. In order to make sure citizens don’t stray from the official version of its history, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet regulator, encourages citizens to report “harmful” online comments that contain historical nihilism. (source: https://qz.com/1995362/china-asks-citizens-to-monitor-harmful-history-comments-online/)

So now, Lt. Governor McGeachin encourages Idaho citizens to report 'harmful' comments that contain the Far Right's versions of historical nihlism. Both instances are efforts to stifle freedom of speech, restrict academic freedom. McGeachin’s so called ‘Task Force’ is an excuse to denigrate teachers and attack the public school system while peddling a whitewashed narrative of American history. It is perhaps appropriate to ask Janice McGeachin the same question Joseph Welch confronted Senator Joseph McCarthy with during a memorable televised hearing back in June 1954: “Have you no sense of decency? ... At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Ron James

Twin Falls

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vaccine = No mask?
Letters

Letter: Vaccine = No mask?

I think I know how to get people to accept the vaccination for COVID. The people who get the vaccine should be given a reward. Tell us we can …

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated
Letters

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

Letter: "Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties."

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform
Letters

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too
Letters

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too

Last summer, with the Buhl pool closed all season, every bar in town remained open. Statewide, water parks, bike parks, skateparks were all closed or restricted, however, nearly every Idaho golf course remained open.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News