Letter: Has she no sense of decency?

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's Education Task Force exists to examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people, a project being compared to McCarthy's 1950s Red Scare. Having lived and taught in China off & on between 2000 & 2005, I see many disturbing parallels between McGeachin's 'Task Force' and the Chinese Communist Party's current Patriotic Education programs which uses nationalist sentiment to shore up its monopoly on power.

China’s recent crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy reached the classroom. Teachers have been purged, curriculums ‘purified’, and textbooks rewritten to ensure that only the government approved versions of history are taught and the youth become unquestioning, loyal, obedient subjects to Beijing. In order to make sure citizens don’t stray from the official version of its history, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet regulator, encourages citizens to report “harmful” online comments that contain historical nihilism. (source: https://qz.com/1995362/china-asks-citizens-to-monitor-harmful-history-comments-online/)