{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Funny man. Stephen Hartgen, in the Jan. 5 edition of the Times-News, states a premise, tries to "support" the premise with non sequiturs, and in the end, he blows his premise out of the water.

Hartgen claims that Idaho redistricting enables Democrats' gerrymandering. On the contrary, a simple fact check shows that diverse analysts surveyed by the AP agree that Republicans are the aggressors in gerrymandering. Business Week revealed that pro-Republican maps enacted after the 2010 census resulted in "the most extreme gerrymanders in modern history."

The current Idaho redistricting commission is composed of three Democrats and three Republicans. Idaho Republican legislators want to change that by adding a seventh member (obviously Republican) in order, as Hartgen writes, "to end their [Democrats'] manipulation of the current process." He adds, "It's a form of hidden Gerrymandering [sic] power." Yeah, sure, those pesky Democrats are so numerous and so powerful in Idaho that they are to be feared and the legislature must take the time to make rules to rein in their wicked ways, don' cha know?

Hartgen skids into the Trumpian-way of attack by name-calling, and even throws in a parenthetical remark that mentions "Dems Congress impeachment fiasco." He regurgitates the diatribe of the Trump party sycophants who seek to discount the Constitution of the United States, and to "Hear no Truth, See no Truth, and Speak no Truth," their twist of an old adage.

Blowing up his own premise, Hartgen concludes by saying "Democrats aren't likely to have much resonance in Idaho in 2020, or beyond."

So — what's the point?

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
1
0
0

Load comments