Funny man. Stephen Hartgen, in the Jan. 5 edition of the Times-News, states a premise, tries to "support" the premise with non sequiturs, and in the end, he blows his premise out of the water.
Hartgen claims that Idaho redistricting enables Democrats' gerrymandering. On the contrary, a simple fact check shows that diverse analysts surveyed by the AP agree that Republicans are the aggressors in gerrymandering. Business Week revealed that pro-Republican maps enacted after the 2010 census resulted in "the most extreme gerrymanders in modern history."
The current Idaho redistricting commission is composed of three Democrats and three Republicans. Idaho Republican legislators want to change that by adding a seventh member (obviously Republican) in order, as Hartgen writes, "to end their [Democrats'] manipulation of the current process." He adds, "It's a form of hidden Gerrymandering [sic] power." Yeah, sure, those pesky Democrats are so numerous and so powerful in Idaho that they are to be feared and the legislature must take the time to make rules to rein in their wicked ways, don' cha know?
Hartgen skids into the Trumpian-way of attack by name-calling, and even throws in a parenthetical remark that mentions "Dems Congress impeachment fiasco." He regurgitates the diatribe of the Trump party sycophants who seek to discount the Constitution of the United States, and to "Hear no Truth, See no Truth, and Speak no Truth," their twist of an old adage.
You have free articles remaining.
Blowing up his own premise, Hartgen concludes by saying "Democrats aren't likely to have much resonance in Idaho in 2020, or beyond."
So — what's the point?
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.