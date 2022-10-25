Letter: Hartgen for Idaho State Senate District 25

As concerned citizens in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, we are writing this letter of endorsement for Linda Hartgen for the Idaho State Senate District 25. We have known Linda to be honest, hard-working, and committed. She has represented us very well in the legislature and are confident she will continue as a State Senator.

Linda clearly understands the needs of our community. She knows how to listen to the issues of the citizens here. She also realizes the continued importance of voting in support of a quality education for our children. They are our future.

Inasmuch as we are all facing challenges with our economy, we are confident she will continue to make wise decisions concerning taxes and funding. Growth in the Magic Valley is critical. We are assured she will focus on legislation to further sustained growth.

For these reasons we are voting for Linda Hartgen on November 8th. We encourage all to make the wise decision to join with us to support her.

Terry and Judy McCurdy

Twin Falls, Idaho