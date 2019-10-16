{{featured_button_text}}
It was bad enough that for years the Times-News would print article after article written by Stephen Hartgen — bad-mouthing public schools, teachers and unions. In Sunday's paper, he states the average teacher salary for elementary teachers is $50,000 and secondary is $60,000 for a nine-month contract. He doesn't know what he is talking about. Here is why:

  1. All public teachers are paid on a salary scale or career ladder. It does not matter what building they teach in.
  2. Public school usually starts around the middle of August and ends around the first of June; that is 2½ months of summer, not 3.
  3. Public school teachers are required to take classes to be re-certified to teach, so most teachers are taking classes or doing some other school-related work during summer.
  4. Hartgen's $50,000/$60,000 average is bullshit. Your own Times-News, in the same Sunday paper, ran an article saying average salary for public school teachers is $39,249 a year.

I taught in public school in Idaho for 29 years. I have a Bachelor of Science and 66 graduate credits. My highest salary was $44,000, and it took years to get to that level.

Dear Times-News, before you print any more articles of Stephen Hartgen's know-it-all-blabbering about public schools and teachers, please give it the Pinocchio test. We don't need any more fake news.

Gary Welch

Buhl

