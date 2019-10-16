It was bad enough that for years the Times-News would print article after article written by Stephen Hartgen — bad-mouthing public schools, teachers and unions. In Sunday's paper, he states the average teacher salary for elementary teachers is $50,000 and secondary is $60,000 for a nine-month contract. He doesn't know what he is talking about. Here is why:
- All public teachers are paid on a salary scale or career ladder. It does not matter what building they teach in.
- Public school usually starts around the middle of August and ends around the first of June; that is 2½ months of summer, not 3.
- Public school teachers are required to take classes to be re-certified to teach, so most teachers are taking classes or doing some other school-related work during summer.
- Hartgen's $50,000/$60,000 average is bullshit. Your own Times-News, in the same Sunday paper, ran an article saying average salary for public school teachers is $39,249 a year.
I taught in public school in Idaho for 29 years. I have a Bachelor of Science and 66 graduate credits. My highest salary was $44,000, and it took years to get to that level.
Dear Times-News, before you print any more articles of Stephen Hartgen's know-it-all-blabbering about public schools and teachers, please give it the Pinocchio test. We don't need any more fake news.
Gary Welch
Buhl
