Letter: Hartgen column was ridiculous
Letter: Hartgen column was ridiculous

Shame on the Times-News for publishing Stephen Hartgen's ridiculous editorial on Sundays opinion page. The Hunter Biden story has more holes in it that a pound of thinly sliced baby swiss cheese. It has a bunch of players in it that have only one goal in mind: sink Joe Biden any way you can. Republicans are willing to win at any cost to save a President who has proven himself to be unfit for office time and time again. Donald J. Trump is a man without honor and so many of his party members in congress have followed in his foot steps. To say Biden is corrupt while ignoring the many lies and foul ups of Donald Trump is beyond belief.

Bill Therrien

Twin Falls

