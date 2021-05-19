Letter: Hartgen attack on Giddings is sickening

Hartgen attack on Giddings is sickening

Stephen Hartgen’s Times-News article on May 9, 2021, launched a brutal attack on Idaho State Representative Priscilla Giddings and others about the Von Ehlinger issue. He repeatedly called those who robustly “support and defend” the Constitution and Bill of Rights, fanatics. This charge is completely unwarranted, in fact, it’s sickening. If any of our legislatures deserve “expulsion” based upon integrity issues, let’s start with a whole raft of Idaho legislators, some in Magic Valley, who have Constitutional voting records worse and AOC.

Legislators, listen-up, it’s a representative’s responsibility, their duty, to question the unquestionable, to see justice done not based upon media persecution and or some nebulas likeable/unlikeable quotient, but by rule of law. And “rule of law” is what was questioned, not guilt or innocence of the person.

For simply exposing, the obvious lack of “Due Process,” in the Von Ehlinger case, Rep. Giddings has been ridiculed, threatened, and told she is next to be purged from the legislature. This is bull. I applaud her courage.