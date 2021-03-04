 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun rights are safe
Letter: Gun rights are safe

The recent Times-News articles, "Idahoans worry about their guns" and "Hagerman declared sanctuary city," are thought provoking. Political rhetoric has it that a Democrat in the White House is a threat to "the right of people to keep and bear Arms." Guess what! Barack Obama served in the White House for eight years and people still have their guns. We have come closer to losing "the right of people to keep and bear arms" with the self-proclaiming Republican in the White House during the last four years than any other time in recent history. The breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, lauded by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the election in order for him to remain in office as an autocrat as opposed to "Rule by Law" under the Constitution of the United Stated should be our worry. Keeping our Democracy safe under the Supreme Law of the Land, the Constitution of the United States, which of course includes the Second Amendment, " . . . the right of people to keep and bear Arms," should be our focus. With the Constitution intact, honored, and upheld, the "right of people to keep and bear arms" is safe.

Gordon Armstrong

Twin Falls

