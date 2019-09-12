Guns are inanimate objects. They do nothing. People kill people. The person holding a weapon determines whether it is used for good or evil. A rock was the first murder weapon when a man used it to kill his brother out of jealousy.
It is sin in men's hearts which kills. When guns are not available, men use swords, clubs, spears, knives, poisons, famine, explosives, vehicles and weapons yet to be invented to kill other human beings.
We would not need guns for self-defense if men followed the commands of the creator who made them: "All things whatever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them; for this is the law and the prophets." "Thou shalt not kill" is the Sixth Commandment. If we heeded our creator's rules, we would not need armies or police as we would live in harmony and peace.
In 1973, The Supreme Court outlawed the Ten Commandments in our nation's schools, stating it did not want children to be influenced by them. In short, the court sanctioned American citizens to commit murder and all other harmful sins which are forbidden by the Ten Commandments. America is reaping the results.
The problem is not guns but the hearts of people. Return to God or continue the slaughter and chaos. The choice is ours.
Christine Riker
Buhl
