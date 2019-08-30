Gun control isn’t the answer
Gun Control? Really? Check the numbers. What/where are your values? What is your hobby horse? What do you condone? Adultery and abortion? Alcohol? Drugs? Eliminating the 2nd Amendment? A guy can still use a knife to kill a guy he finds in bed with his wife.
263 killed in mass shootings in the last three years. Thirty killed per day by DUI drivers — only 10,950 per year. An average of 1 million babies killed per year by abortion since Roe vs. Wade. 1,600 killed by knife attacks in 2018.
Consider the parody of singing or praying “God Bless America” while many in our nation promote same-sex marriage —sodomy — and killing babies by abortion. My understanding is most abortions are after adulterous relationships. Sodomy and adultery are sin. God hates sin. What a joke to ask God to bless America.
God created man with free agency. Man can choose to do good or evil. Remember the Bible says that sin is the transgression of the law. God does not condone sin but will forgive those who confess and repent of their sin. Some people lie, some steal, some murder, some are drunkards, some commit adultery and abortion, some rape, some commit incest, some molest children, some practice homosexuality. Taking exception to or opposing sodomy is not hate or discrimination any more than opposing or taking exception to lying, stealing, murder, drunkenness, adultery, rape, child molestation or incest.
We should resist all evil. We should resist all wickedness. Know what the Bible says about sodomy, adultery and the sanctity of life.
We must never shut up. It is better to be God-correct than politically correct. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. — 2 Chronicles, 7:14
Carter Killinger
Twin Falls
