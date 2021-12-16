Letter: Growing Climate Solutions Act is innovative and simple MERGED

Growing Climate Solutions Act is innovative and simple

I am extremely grateful to have leaders like Senator Mike Crapo and Representative Mike Simpson working to advance the interests of farmers, foresters, and other agricultural producers across the state. Their support of the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA) will help give farmers the additional resources and support we need to continue reducing carbon emissions while strengthening our economic outlook.

The GCSA is quite innovative, yet incredibly simple. In effect, it streamlines the process for farmers to participate in existing carbon credit markets. The GSCA would create a program run by the USDA that helps farmers learn about and incorporate sustainable farming techniques into their daily operations—and then, connect farmers to third parties looking to offset their own emissions by purchasing the carbon credits farmers would get when they adopt these climate-friendly farming practices.

This is a simple but powerful way to incentivize sustainability, leading to a reduction in emissions while providing a stable source of revenue for farmers who may otherwise be subject to the ever-changing whims of consumer demand or fluctuations in crop productivity. On top of that, many of the sustainable agriculture techniques that the GSCA would encourage could also help improve overall soil quality in the long run.

Senator Crapo and Representative Simpson are right to champion the GCSA—and I hope they will continue to work with their colleagues in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to ensure the House passes this farmer-centric climate solution as soon as possible.

Nick Robinson

Oakley

Interests and freedoms

Congressperson Chris Stewart of Utah recently sent out a mailer titled, “Protecting our Interests and Freedoms.” He included a quote that he attributes to himself: “Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty comes from We the People.”

Kudos to Mr. Stewart for correctly believing that freedom ultimately comes from the people! But great sadness for his misunderstanding of the rule of law. In actuality, liberty almost always comes from the government. That is because government is required to follow the Constitutional law, and a good Constitutional law has a bill of rights for the people.

When a democratic nation’s highly ethical and highly intelligent founders pass away, at times ignorant people work their way into leadership. When that happens, the only thing that sustains liberty are the words written in stone in the foundational law and implemented by the government.

In his mailer, Mr. Stewart is providing a kind of electoral propaganda that is contradicted by the entire history of democracy.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0