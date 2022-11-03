Letter: Greg Lanting for State Representative District 25 Seat B

Greg has an extensive background in all things important to those of us in the Magic Valley. He in knowledgeable about and very supportive of agriculture. He grew up on a farm near Hollister and still has many family members engaged in farming operations. Greg understands education with his 33 years experience as a teacher and principal in the Filer School District. He spent 16 years as a Twin Falls City Councilman (two years as mayor) and knows what it takes to make municipalities work. Greg has no personal agenda and will not be a “headline hunter”. He will get the job done.