Letter: Greg Lanting for State Representative District 25 Seat B

As a born and bred southern Idaho native, it gives me great pleasure to support someone of the caliber of Greg Lanting for State Representative, District 25 Seat B.
Greg has an extensive background in all things important to those of us in the Magic Valley. He in knowledgeable about and very supportive of agriculture. He grew up on a farm near Hollister and still has many family members engaged in farming operations. Greg understands education with his 33 years experience as a teacher and principal in the Filer School District. He spent 16 years as a Twin Falls City Councilman (two years as mayor) and knows what it takes to make municipalities work. Greg has no personal agenda and will not be a “headline hunter”. He will get the job done.
The issues important to his supporters and to southern Idaho will be a priority for him. His is a common sense conservative and will be a voice of reason! Please give him your support in the upcoming election.
Patricia Richards
Twin Falls