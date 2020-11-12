Letter: Greatly concerned about Twin Falls senior center

I am greatly concerned about the board action taken against Janette Roe as reported in the Nov. 9 Times-News. While I don’t know about all of the allegations, I do take exception to the allegations of failure to retain staff and failure to come up with a plan to reopen the Senior Center. Yes, Ms. Roe seeks and expects perfection in the operation of the center and it’s employees. Some find this trait hard to accept on any terms and especially when the center operates on a limited budget. I believe that nothing bothers Ms. Roe more than to perpetually have to hire staff. But I do know that she has a heart for the congregate and is deeply troubled when one passes or they cannot be adequately taken care of.

Now to address the allegation of failure to come up with a plan to reopen the Senior Center, I notice that the October newsletter stated that the center would be open to congregates on 02 November. Well, that date has come and gone and the center is still not open to serve in house meals. It seems that someone didn’t or doesn’t understand that the country is in a pandemic now and has been since 15 March. And, that their crystal ball is not any better than Ms. Roe’s.