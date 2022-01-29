Letter: Grateful to Sen. Crapo

Grateful to Sen. Crapo

Rural communities will benefit from the investments in our nation’s broadband networks that the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes. As someone who works for a local internet service provider and sees the challenges facing these hard-to-reach communities, I can say confidently that this federal infrastructure package will help connect more Idahoans to fast, reliable internet services that businesses and families need in the 21st century.

The IIJA includes funding for critical infrastructure priorities like fixing our aging roads, bridges, and highways, as well as our water systems, airports, and marine ports—which is what most people think of when they hear the word “infrastructure.” However, this bill will also provide Idaho with $100 million to expand broadband access throughout the state. Broadband is just as critical to our quality of life as any other part of our nation’s core infrastructure.

Despite how critical broadband is to our way of life, too many Idaho cities and towns lack sufficient access, keeping vital educational, employment, and economic opportunities just out of reach for mostly rural Idahoans. Expanding broadband access through the investments the IIJA makes will help us bridge the digital divide and ensure everyone has the same opportunities for success.

I am grateful to Senator Mike Crapo for supporting and helping to pass the IIJA. By investing in our basic infrastructure needs, including broadband internet, this bill will improve the quality of life for all Idahoans—particularly those living in our many rural areas.

Bob Kraut Filer

