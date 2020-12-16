Letter: Grateful for Brugger's thoughtful comments

I read with great interest Brugger’s Dec. 9 piece in the Times-News Opinion section, “Public Voices...” I thank you for your thoughtful comments relative to balancing Federal authority and State autonomy. The divisions in the opinions of Americans are ever-increasing to the point we cannot even agree on mask-wearing as a matter of basic, undisputable public health for all. We now see/hear television adds reminding us to be kind – Oh my. Thoughtfully rethinking our collective approach relative to basic humanity is certainly critical in these days. Everyone’s opinions matter. Thank you.
Bonnie Hoag
Twin Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!