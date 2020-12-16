Letter: Grateful for Brugger's thoughtful comments

I read with great interest Brugger’s Dec. 9 piece in the Times-News Opinion section, “Public Voices...” I thank you for your thoughtful comments relative to balancing Federal authority and State autonomy. The divisions in the opinions of Americans are ever-increasing to the point we cannot even agree on mask-wearing as a matter of basic, undisputable public health for all. We now see/hear television adds reminding us to be kind – Oh my. Thoughtfully rethinking our collective approach relative to basic humanity is certainly critical in these days. Everyone’s opinions matter. Thank you.