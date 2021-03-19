 Skip to main content
Letter: Governor’s Education Budget Deserves Support
Letter: Governor's Education Budget Deserves Support

This month the Idaho Legislature rejected a much needed $6 million grant from the Federal government to strengthen pre-school children’s literacy, a top priority of Governor Little’s education effort to get youngsters ready to school. The rejection was founded on a misguided conspiracy theory that these funds would be used to indoctrinate children on social activism.

Fortunately, our Governor has demonstrated more sense. His current budget proposal would direct a modest proportion of Idaho’s $600 million budget surplus to rebuilding Idaho’s educational system (currently among the lowest per student funding in the US) by increasing the K-12 general fund, fully implementing the Idaho Teachers’ Career Ladder, replenishing the badly depleted Public Education Stability Fund, providing money for increased health insurance and funding much needed summer programs so students can recover some of the learning lost during the pandemic. Given Idaho’s low teacher retention rate due to pay levels below those of adjacent states plus some of the lowest per student funding in the country, these increases in educational funding are desperately needed if Idaho’s next generation is to successfully compete in tomorrow’s job market. Let’s tell our legislators the Governor’s budget proposal deserves strong support!

Paul Hill

Hailey

