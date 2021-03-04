Letter: Governor Little – Veto SB 1110!

In the 31 years I have lived in Idaho there have been 13 initiatives on the ballot: eight were defeated, five were passed. Now to be clear, 4 of the 5 were directly related to our legislator’s refusal to accept Idaho’s citizens overwhelming vote for term limits. We fought for eight years, and in case you haven’t noticed – we still don’t have them. Idaho legislators have always done whatever they pleased without regard to their constituents, and continue to do so. That is why it is absurd to allow a law that makes it even harder to reign them in! The citizens of this state deserve the right to elevate important issues to the ballot which our government won’t address. They have gerrymandered themselves into safe districts that are difficult to vote them out of, there are no term limits, and now they want to make it literally impossible for us to have a say in our own government. Of all the important issues this state has to deal with, our legislators are obsessed with their own power – nothing else. Oh, the fifth initiative passed? Medicaid expansion – and you know how they immediately butchered that one.