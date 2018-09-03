Gov. Otter should apologize or resign
Gov. Otter’s failure to order flags flown at half mast until Trump did so at the White House shows a total disrespect for an American hero along with disrespecting Idaho’s veterans and current military. He should publicly immediately apologize to the McCain family and Idaho’s vets or resign. We do not need a governor who seems to think Idaho is subservient to a president regardless of party.
J.R. Breisch
Twin Falls
