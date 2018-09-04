Gov. Otter's failure to order flags flown at half mast until Trump did so at the White House shows a total disrespect for an American hero along with disrespecting Idaho's veterans and current military. He should publicly immediately apologize to the McCain family and Idaho's vets or resign. We do not need a governor who seems to think Idaho is subservient to a president regardless of party.
J.R. Breisch
Twin Falls
... got some news for you; John McCain was no American hero. I am not remotely suggesting that his service to our country was anything less than honorable, and that he shouldn't be respected and honored for it. He just happened to be a prisoner of war for a period of time, and that does not automatically make someone a hero. What I am saying is this; due to his pettiness, his all consuming jealousy of Donald Trump winning the Presidency, and his vindictiveness, We the American people are still stuck with the failed social program "Obamacare" due to his casting the deciding vote against abolishing it. For that, I say "shame on John McCain." Historically, he will be remembered for that as much as anything... and he should be. His passing was not a reason not to, but his passing was certainly not a mandated reason for lowering the flag at the Idaho State Capital.
