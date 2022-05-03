 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gov. Little's campaign ad

Is it a good example to show Brad Little running a chainsaw without any safety equipment, such as eye and ear protection. You hear all the safety ads for hearing loss and eye sight protection!

Steve Thornsberry

Hansen

