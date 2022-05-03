Letter: Gov. Little's campaign ad

Is it a good example to show Brad Little running a chainsaw without any safety equipment, such as eye and ear protection. You hear all the safety ads for hearing loss and eye sight protection!
Thank you for your time
Steve Thornsberry
Hansen
Letter:
Letter: From two very grateful, if not intentional, visitors to your town last week, genuine thanks to so many Burley folks who assisted us when our car broke down on I-84.
Letter: What twisted mind spawned that cockamamie idea? Even worse, Idaho’s loony legislature passed that devilish bill. Then, instead of vetoing it, the governor weaseled and signed it, while acknowledging that it probably will be challenged in court.
Letter: I encourage Republicans to vote for Steve Miller in the Republican Primary Election for House Seat 24-B. Steve has a long history of public service as a state legislator, county commissioner and soil conservation district leader.
Letter: We have been overwhelmed by the number of Brian Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water from Idaho’s farmers.
Letter:
Letter: Vote Bryan Smith for US Congress to replace congressman Simpson! Representative Simpson is not a conservative republican. Simpson is working to remove four dams on the Snake River supposedly to save the salmon.
