Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

In several recently published Guest Columns, Governor Little stated “Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family and freedom.” Excuse me? He seems to have mentally blocked out his actions of the past two years.

A beacon of capitalism? Maybe, if your business is big enough or “essential” enough. Otherwise, we'll just crush you out of existence or arrest you if you try to stay open.

Limited and accountable government? How about unilateral Executive action with no Legislative oversight.

Family? How about removal of Parental Rights and arresting mothers for taking their children to the park for some fresh air, sunshine and play time. Oh, and what about tossing thousands of parents out of work so they are unable to feed their children, or skyrocketing child and spousal abuse and suicides.

Freedom? That's a good one! As long as you stay home, or wear a mask, or “socially distance” or don't go to work or attend church services.

You took in billions of strings attached money from the Feds, created out of nothing, and we are currently reaping the inflationary results. Now you boast of Idaho's economic success and send the people rebate checks. It might make you look good but, it is a fake “prosperity” with a high cost to the people.

Governor, you can fool yourself and a lot of Idahoans with your $2 million dollar ad campaign and rebate checks. But, you can't fool everyone. Remember, it is not over until it's over.

