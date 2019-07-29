Mr. Bedke appears to take great pride in running things in the Idaho House with a high level of decorum. Decorum means a surface level of politeness. It is not the same as respect. The Republican leaders do not like to share any of their power, and I believe that they disrespect anyone who they feel is trying to usurp their power.
This has been clear in recent years as they have repeatedly squashed county and city efforts to raise local taxes for local needs. The Republican leaders do not respect the judgment of local officials. In the latest session they also showed blatant disrespect for the voting public. Medicaid and initiative process are clear examples. Last fall, after the Legislature (not just the House) had doggedly ignored calls to expand Medicaid coverage in Idaho, the voters overwhelmingly passed an initiative to do this. What did the Legislature do in January? They immediately set to work adding legal hurdles to water down the intent of this popular initiative.
On top of this, the Republican leaders decided to attack the initiative process itself. Using the excuse that more populous counties have too much influence under the current initiative rules, they passed a bill that would have made the process so onerous as to make it impossible to put any initiative on the ballot. Luckily, Gov. Little saw through this ploy, remembered his campaign pledge to listen to the people, and vetoed it. Mr. Bedke is a very polite man, but he needs to treat his constituents with more respect.
Stephen Poppino
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.