{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Mr. Bedke appears to take great pride in running things in the Idaho House with a high level of decorum. Decorum means a surface level of politeness. It is not the same as respect. The Republican leaders do not like to share any of their power, and I believe that they disrespect anyone who they feel is trying to usurp their power.

This has been clear in recent years as they have repeatedly squashed county and city efforts to raise local taxes for local needs. The Republican leaders do not respect the judgment of local officials. In the latest session they also showed blatant disrespect for the voting public. Medicaid and initiative process are clear examples. Last fall, after the Legislature (not just the House) had doggedly ignored calls to expand Medicaid coverage in Idaho, the voters overwhelmingly passed an initiative to do this. What did the Legislature do in January? They immediately set to work adding legal hurdles to water down the intent of this popular initiative.

On top of this, the Republican leaders decided to attack the initiative process itself. Using the excuse that more populous counties have too much influence under the current initiative rules, they passed a bill that would have made the process so onerous as to make it impossible to put any initiative on the ballot. Luckily, Gov. Little saw through this ploy, remembered his campaign pledge to listen to the people, and vetoed it. Mr. Bedke is a very polite man, but he needs to treat his constituents with more respect.

Stephen Poppino

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments