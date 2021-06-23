I would like to address a situation where I believe good citizens are practicing poor citizenship. For years the senior center has been selling refreshments at the City Park concert to support their senior programs. This year a local Rotary club had decided to sell refreshments in direct competition with the senior center taking money that would go to help seniors in Twin Falls. There's only a certain number of people at the concert that are going to spend money on refreshments. Every dollar the Rotary club takes is taken directly from the senior center. I tried to discuss this with the people at the Rotary booth but what I got instead of a discussion was some woman foolishly telling me that it wasn't illegal and then chanting at me "God bless America, God bless America." Being a good citizen means doing what is right and being a good neighbor. Taking money from the senior center to support your social club is not doing what's right and is not being a good neighbor. I've never received services from the senior center nor do I know anything about this rotary club. I'm sure they're all good people, good citizens just trying to support their own projects not considering the damage they are doing to the senior center and the seniors that the center helps. I ask that when you go to the park for the concert and go to get refreshments, consider that little table with it two kids selling lemonade and cookies; they used to sell popcorn but now the rotary club does that so they quit. I asked that when you buy refreshments at the concert consider where you want your money to go, to support the senior center or the rotary club?
Letter: Good citizens, poor citizenship
