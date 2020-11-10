Letter: Going maskless need not become 'forbidden fruit'

Going maskless need not become ‘forbidden fruit’

What is Idaho’s number one killer? Heart disease, according to the CDC (3,000 + deaths per year), followed by cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, accidents and stroke. All of these unfortunate ways to die come in with higher annual numbers than our current COVID-19 mortality rates (685). If we really care about people, the current logic surrounding the coronavirus would suggest that we mandate keto meals, ban sugar and fast food and require people to go to the gym 3 times a week.

We of course would never consider such an extreme course of action, because in general, we trust each other to make the best decisions for our own and our community’s well-being. Requiring compliance for these things would also violate citizens’ constitutional rights. Surprisingly, though, this seems to be the agenda of some of our local leaders concerning the pandemic. CSI Trustee Jan Mittleider’s words (in response to criticism of CSI’s resolution on mandated face coverings) are telling: “...we are willing to violate that person’s constitutional right if it means we are providing a safe environment for the bulk of our students and a safe place for employees to work”.