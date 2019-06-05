We observe our political parties in astonishment,
Jockeying for positions in the next election,
Ignoring what history should have taught us —
That only able, honest men lead in the right direction.
Scoundrels, on the other hand,
Lead a nation to its doom.
God gives each country what it deserves.
We choose arrogance or let virtue bloom.
Virtue once blossomed in men of our nation
Who gave us the Constitution — the envy of the world,
Now in jeopardy from enemies within and without
Who want no stars and stripes unfurled.
"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led,
Like sheep to the slaughter." By George Washington this was said.
The political-correctness gurus forbid truth to be spoken.
The First Amendment in our Bill of Rights is now broken.
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts,
Not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men
Who pervert the Constitution," said Abraham Lincoln —
Truth now cast aside by men who lust to win.
"A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state,
The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Understand!
"Militia," not an army but every farmer, tinker, tailor,
Butcher, baker and candlestick maker in this land.
"They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety
Deserve neither liberty nor safety," Benjamin Franklin said.
The stature of such leaders and the wisdom they gave us
Went to the grave with those great men, now all dead.
The donkey that spoke to Balaam in days of old
Was smarter the the "donkeys" of today,
And the "elephant" can't make up its mind
To follow its tail or its trunk to lead the way.
Christine Riker
Buhl
