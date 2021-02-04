Letter: Glad the U.S. is at forefront of clean energy

The story of energy is one of evolution, and American innovation has always been crucial to it. As consumers, businesses and public governments increasingly look to lower-carbon options, I’m glad the U.S. will continue to be at the forefront of new clean energy technologies thanks to smart thinking from Congress.

In the final days of last year, leaders in Washington passed the Energy Act — a major infusion of cash into clean energy innovation (like solar, wind and storage) over the next five years. It came on the tailwinds of other important progress for American clean energy innovation right here in Idaho: $10 million in federal funding to support a partnership between Idaho National Laboratory and Xcel Energy. Together they’ll transform our knowledge of hydrogen and potentially the nuclear energy industry as we know it.

Clean energy is a powerful economic development tool and job creator here in the Gem State as well as nationwide. Beyond that new advancements have made clean energy among the most cost-conscious options for consumers. Senator Crapo and other leaders’ sustained commitment to innovation will continue its trajectory and contribute to a more resilient and affordable U.S. power system.