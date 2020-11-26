Letter: Giving thanks for generosity

Every year we see families struggle to provide for their children. Often, this is through no fault of their own, but due to loss of employment or other financial hardship. This year has been particularly trying for some and the cold weather brings added concerns. As a school system, our goals are academic. In order to ensure our students can focus on learning, we call upon the community to help support the children's most basic needs. As of today we have 235 children in our school district who are experiencing homelessness.

There are many generous individuals and organizations that support the youth of our community through the school system and other non-profit organizations. Thank you for your generosity and continued support. The impact of your assistance can be seen as our students excel in their academics regardless of what kind of socio-economic background they come from.

As we approach the holiday season, our thoughts turn to how we can help those who are less fortunate. We invite community members to take part in the giving campaigns that are happening across our community. If you are interested in supporting these children through the school district, there are a variety of ways to do so. We will once again be participating in the Avenues for Hope Campaign and you will start seeing posts about this starting Dec. 10 on the TFSD Facebook Page. We have a Purposity profile where you can directly purchase individual items for students by downloading the Purposity app. And, you can always donate school supplies, bedding, hygiene supplies, and non-perishable food items so that we can provide these necessities as soon as we know there is a family in need. Thank you to those who have already made this kind of difference in the lives of our students.