LETTER: Giving back to the community

Regarding Con and Lisa Paulos giving back year-round article from Sunday 01-01-2023:
Con and Lisa Paulos are doing good things in the Magic Valley all year-round. Since the Twin Falls Lithia-branded Chevrolet dealership now has a sign that says "new ownership," there is yet another reason to drive a few extra miles and take your automotive repairs and new and used car purchases to a family-owned and -operated dealership that has a demonstrated commitment to giving back to the community: Con Paulos Chevrolet.
Andre Leonard
Twin Falls