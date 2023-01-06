 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Giving back to the community

  • 0
Letter to the editor

STK

Regarding Con and Lisa Paulos giving back year-round article from Sunday 01-01-2023:

Con and Lisa Paulos are doing good things in the Magic Valley all year-round. Since the Twin Falls Lithia-branded Chevrolet dealership now has a sign that says "new ownership," there is yet another reason to drive a few extra miles and take your automotive repairs and new and used car purchases to a family-owned and -operated dealership that has a demonstrated commitment to giving back to the community: Con Paulos Chevrolet.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A wannabe king

Letter: A wannabe king

Letter: The failure for most Republicans to condemn Trump’s statement also reveals the rampant corruption of the GOP.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News