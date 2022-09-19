Letter: Give thanks for those who take care of the fairgrounds

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders, occupy a building on the fairgrounds where we maintain and run model railroads year-round. Someone has been at the building almost every day getting it ready for the fair. We got to see what it takes for Fair Manager John Pitz and his staff to open the doors for the fair.

Who waters all the grassy areas each week, putting all the flowers in all the pots and keeping them watered to survive the heat. And all the non-fair activities, high school rodeos, roping events, horse shows, beef shows, private parties, 4H and FFA events, rock sales, gun sales and much more all before the actual fair was a real awakening.

We took for granted was the effort by staff after each event to put the facilities back in condition for the next event. And believe you me, some of the facilities were left in conditions that should have been declared a total hazardous waste site but the staff got all squared away for the next group

On September 2, after all the corn dogs, lemonade, elephant ears, photographs and vegetables had been enjoyed, they start putting all the dumpsters, garbage cans, bleachers, picnic tables, posts from the parking area away. Taking signs down, cleaning up the stalls. All has to be put away/ cleaned for the winter.

What all of this is saying, if you are ever out at the fair grounds for an event or just during your walk and you happen by the office, see one of the staff buzzing around in a golf cart, fork lift or an old tan colored SUV drive by, please take time to tell John and his staff thanks for the great job they do keeping the fairgrounds up.

Marvin Barnes

President, Magic Valley Model Railroaders