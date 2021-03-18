Letter: Give Simpson's salmon plan a chance

Give Simpson salmon plan a chance

Congressman Simpson has put forward a serious, comprehensive “concept” that has an excellent chance of saving Idaho’s salmon and steelhead from extinction. No simple solution exists because many factors and a large number of players are involved and/or impacted. Simpson’s concept addresses all, or nearly all, of these.

Our past efforts have been unsuccessful because they did not address the “elephant in the room.” Scientific evidence clearly shows the four lower Snake River dams are the largest factor responsible for Idaho’s runs faring worse than other Columbia River runs. Of course, science is not infallible and there is no guaranteeing the outcome of Simpson’s concept, but it has an excellent chance of succeeding.

Several people and groups have already weighed in on the concept. Everyone should because it impacts us all if for no reason other than we will pay the bill. Personally I prefer my money to go toward something that will probably succeed rather than “business as usual” which has failed. Incidentally, insanity is defined as continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result.