Letter: Give our elected school board members thanks and recognition in June

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In Idaho, June marks the annual observance of School Board Appreciation Month— a time to honor board members' critical role and dedication in their public service and celebrate public education.

In the Hansen School District, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual general fund budget of $3 million, 345 students, 78 employees and 5 buildings. They carry out the truest form of representative government in our democracy — volunteer public service — and preserve public education.

We don't always recognize the dedication and hard work of these public servants elected to represent us and the interest of our children. Their hard work often goes unnoticed. When is the last time you told a public servant you value their contributions?

During June, I encourage you to give our elected school board members thanks and recognition. Ask how you might help support your local neighborhood schools. Drop off cookies at June's board meeting. Write your school board members a thank you note. Let them know you appreciate what they do for kids in Hansen School District

With gratitude,

Angie Lakey-Campbell, Superintendent

Hansen School District

