Letter: Give control back to HOA's

In 2015 the Idaho Legislators took power away from HOAs.

We moved into a very peaceful neighborhood on a 9 hole private golf course. All of the roads are private. The park is private. The fishing pond is private. Small children are often on the streets riding bikes.

Then, someone from California bought a home and decided to turn it into a short-term rental. Because of HB 511, our HOA could not stop this short term rental. The owner lives in California and has no idea what goes on here: Loud music, late night parties, several cars parked down the private roads and loud drinking parties… My grandchildren live across the street and can’t play outside when strangers are staying there as short-term rentals are commonly used for human trafficking.

The legislation feels the property owner from California has more rights to our neighborhood than all the neighbors that live here.

I’ve contacted every legislator in the state of Idaho. Only 2 responded. One said the California rights were above that of every neighbor. The other agreed and said he’d write a bill to amend that law. He didn’t.

I’m not against short-term rentals, but they are not a good fit for every neighborhood. We need to get this law away from state power and back into the hands of the local HOAs. We’ve spent HOA funds repairing vandalism, creating road signs, adding cameras… all because in our safe neighborhood, strangers now come & go and no one, especially the California owner, has any idea who they are or what trouble they bring with them.

Maryann Stanger

Twin Falls