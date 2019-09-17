Kudos to the hunters who befriended and protected the young bull elk who spent five days at their campsite near Stanley. It was the start of archery season, and if Elliott wasn’t slaughtered outright — bow-hunting is one of the cruelest ways to kill — he might have run off and died slowly and agonizingly as he bled out.
So why not give the deer, turkeys, pronghorns, bears, quail and other animals who are hunted in Idaho a break, too? They only want to be left in peace to forage, explore and raise their families.
Live and let live.
Craig Shapiro
PETA Foundation
