Letter: Gifts Of Love 23nd year was successful!
Letter: Gifts Of Love 23nd year was successful!

(Courtesy photo)

We would like to take this opportunity to Thank all of the supports of the worthwhile cause of providing Christmas to our local care centers. It is through the community’s generous donations of money, gifts, or precious time we have been allowed to do as much as we have for so many years.

Episcopal Church of the Ascension, St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Our Savior Lutheran Quilters, Our Savior Lutheran Hearts & Hands, Modern Woodmen of America, LMTCB, Dr. Darren W. Coleman, Dr. Lisa Burgett, Dr. David Spritzer, Corinne Martin, Suzy Watson, Karen Lindemen, Loretta Shriver, Vanda Johnson, Buck & Kim Syth and a special Thank You to Twin Falls County Commissioners and the Times-News.

We apologize if we failed to mention any of our wonderful contributors. We at Gifts Of Love are so grateful to everyone who helped to make 2020 so special for so many.

Teresa Rogers-Kossman

Twin Falls

