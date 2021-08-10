 Skip to main content
Letter: Giddings has no ethics
Letter: Giddings has no ethics

Awww, Priscilla Giddings (Republican, White Bird), you poor baby! Did the mean ol' legislative ethics committee vote to censure you, and to remove you from only one minor committee assignment? How dare they?

All that you did was to exacerbate the horrendous trauma of a 19-year-old rape victim by publicizing her name, her personal information, and her photos, thus enabling your followers with scrambled brains to demonize her. What was unethical about that? After all, weren't you highly ethical when you piously defended the accused rapist?

These same people, whom Stephen Hartgen aptly labeled "The Idaho Slavery Foundation," stood and applauded you when you entered the meeting of the ethics committee. Was that not enough adulation for you?

But you showed everybody, didn't you? You showed your contempt for that silly ol' ethics committee by being "insulting, obfuscating, splitting hairs, and dodging answers to simple, straightforward questions" (Idaho Statesman, August 3, 2021).

People of Idaho, make no mistake: Priscilla Giddings has no ethics. She does not show respect for anyone else and is arrogantly self-centered. She does not represent the rational people of Idaho. Giddings' egregious disdain toward a rape victim is abhorrent and she must be held accountable. When the full House of Representatives votes on the ethics committee's recommendations in the future, they must do the honorable thing and boot out this rotten apple. If they do not, shame on them!

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

