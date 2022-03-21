 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Get to know Chenele Dixon

I am excited to see the many letters supporting Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative Seat 24A, and the growing interest in her campaign. Questions have been asked regarding her views on various issues. Her website (dixonforidaho.com) provides information about her strong Idaho conservative values (i.e. she is pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and fiscally conservative). The website also has links for you to contact her, volunteer, and donate to her campaign. She is eager to meet and get to know the people in District 24. She has been speaking to a variety of groups and individuals to share her message (a schedule of upcoming speaking engagements is available). She will also be visiting neighborhoods in the coming weeks to meet people. I invite you to get to know Chenele and cast your informed vote for her on May 17th.

Andrew Mix

Twin Falls

