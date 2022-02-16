Letter: Get registered before the Republican Primary

There’s nothing wrong with being independent — to a point. We’re at that point. Unaffiliated, independent voters must decide now if they’ll register Republican for the primary.

When the Republican Party closed their primary, they limited voters’ choices. Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna said “elections aren’t won by gaming the system.” But it’s already been gamed.

In an operationally one-party state, the primary does determine winners and the closed Republican primary best serves The Party. With independent voters outnumbering the ruling party, the only way this plurality of people has a chance of gaining a voice in government is to register Republican and vote.

Primaries are to select the best candidates for the general election. In the primary, if anyone wants to vote the Democratic ballot they can do so as a registered Republican. The Democratic Party did not close anyone out.

Independent voters wishing to select the best candidates for public service offices must register Republican to “get in the game”. Don’t wait. Lawmakers are in session and can change rules ahead of the primary!

Victoria M. Young

Caldwell

