 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Get registered before the Republican Primary

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

There’s nothing wrong with being independent — to a point. We’re at that point. Unaffiliated, independent voters must decide now if they’ll register Republican for the primary.

When the Republican Party closed their primary, they limited voters’ choices. Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna said “elections aren’t won by gaming the system.” But it’s already been gamed.

In an operationally one-party state, the primary does determine winners and the closed Republican primary best serves The Party. With independent voters outnumbering the ruling party, the only way this plurality of people has a chance of gaining a voice in government is to register Republican and vote.

Primaries are to select the best candidates for the general election. In the primary, if anyone wants to vote the Democratic ballot they can do so as a registered Republican. The Democratic Party did not close anyone out.

Independent voters wishing to select the best candidates for public service offices must register Republican to “get in the game”. Don’t wait. Lawmakers are in session and can change rules ahead of the primary!

People are also reading…

Victoria M. Young

Caldwell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My issue with Richard Guess' letter

Letter: My issue with Richard Guess' letter

Letter: I am writing to take issue with Richard Guess' letter of Feb. 2 and his assertion that our national government's response to the COVID crisis is the result of "elites" desire to attain unlimited power rather than a true concern for public safety.

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Some of my fellow conservatives are clutching their pearls and accusing President Biden of racial discrimination for declaring that he would pick a black woman to fill the seat vacated by Justice Breyer. Those who pay attention to history know that a similar situation presented itself to President Reagan.

Letter: Thanks from Friends of the Avenues

Letter: Thanks from Friends of the Avenues

Letter: Thank you Twin Falls! The Friends of the Avenues have heard from so many of you! We knew a local historic residential district was the right "avenue" to take, but are encouraged that so many of you think the same way.

Letter: Supporting Chenele

Letter: Supporting Chenele

Letter: Over the years I have had numerous opportunities to talk to Chenele, ask questions, and watch what she does and how she does it. I have always been amazed at her ability to do whatever she believes deserves her attention.

Letter: Chenele Dixon will work hard for us

Letter: Chenele Dixon will work hard for us

Letter: When I first met Chenele Dixion she was hard at work serving and managing at a Republican Committee Event. When I was informed that Chenele was running for a seat in the Idaho Legislature I thought, "good she will work hard for us!"

Letter: The Idaho way?

Letter: The Idaho way?

Letter: So, real estate has gone up three fold? I ask, has your wages gone up three fold? Heck NO! 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News