Letter: Fully supporting Ron Taylor

I am writing this letter to fully support Ron Taylor for Idaho State Senator for District 26. I have known Ron for over a quarter century. Over the years, I have seen the qualities that will enable Ron to successfully represent us in the state senate. As a fire fighter, Ron has shown courage. As a Democrat, Ron will be a minority voice in the senate. It will take courage to stand up for all our rights, and for those rights not to be subverted by extremists who want to threaten our democracy by quelling dissenting voices and instituting one-party rule.

As a paramedic, Ron has the medical knowledge to understand complex medical issues and will be able to convey in a thoughtful, calm manner these concepts to legislators who have limited medical knowledge. Ron will also be champion for mother’s rights, so that idealogues will not be able to threaten a mother’s life or fertility by denying her the right to a medically necessary abortion.

A paramedic needs to have “grace under pressure,” and Ron’s ability to be a calming, reasonable voice will enable him to serve us by influencing his colleagues in the senate without divisiveness and partisan rhetoric. Ron will advocate for our district in relation to important economic issues, especially water management. As climate change depletes our snowpacks, water management and usage is going to dramatically affect our economic capacity, from the hayfields and dairies in Jerome to the snow guns on Baldy.

As a friend, I know Ron’s passion for the outdoors. Ron will be an advocate for the preservation of public lands and for all of us Idahoans who love to recreate to access those lands, in opposition to a powerful few who would like to see access restricted for their own personal pleasure.

Frank Batcha, M.D.

Hailey