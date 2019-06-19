{{featured_button_text}}
I want to say "Amen" to the letter written by Kathy Ugalde.

To get relieved, you must have your house appraised which may make your assessment higher and end up costing you more.

She mentioned diabetes which I also have. The price of insulin a few years back was $19.95 per vial. It is now $350 per vial.

No wonder there are so many people on relief programs. Seniors can't make it on Social Security anymore, especially when things like our house taxes keep going up.

Eddie Chappell

Twin Falls

