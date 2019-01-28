I am a furloughed federal employee. The article in the Voice, “Shutdown ripples across the valley,” left me frustrated and disappointed.
The article failed to mention multiple federal agencies employing dozens of people in the Mini-Cassia area. The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service have offices in Burley. We’re public servants, working for people across multiple counties. All of us are furloughed, and none of us are receiving pay.
These agencies play a vital role in an agriculture-based community. The USFS and BLM maintain hundreds of grazing permits, allowing ranchers to graze thousands of head of sheep and cattle. The FSA and NRCS help farmers improve their operations through loans and conservation programs that reduce erosion, improve water supplies, and reduce damage from disasters.
We’re also the people cleaning bathrooms at campgrounds and maintaining the roads you travel to your favorite hunting spot. We’re the people inspecting chairlifts at Pomerelle, implementing timber sales, selling Christmas tree permits and fighting wildfires. Above all, we are members of this community.
To us, this doesn’t feel like a ripple, it feels like a tsunami. Many of us live paycheck to paycheck. We’re dipping into savings meant for a vehicle emergency or a down payment on a home. We’re collecting unemployment or looking for second jobs.
This is having a direct impact on the community here; instead of going bowling, we’re watching Netflix at home. Rather than eating out, we’re digging through the freezer. Instead of calling a plumber to repair a leaky faucet, we’re doing it ourselves.
Meanwhile, all each of us wants to do is go back to work. We love our jobs. We worked hard to get here. We’ve got work to do for the American public, and we want to do it.
Jessica French
Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.