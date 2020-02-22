Letter: Friends and allies of LGBTQ+ Idahoans: Time to step up.

The 2020 Idaho legislative session so far has featured a number of ugly attacks against transgender Idahoans.

H0465 would make providing gender-affirming healthcare to minors a felony; this includes puberty blockers, which temporarily pause the process of puberty for young people who need time to decide whether they want to medically transition. This bill criminalizes important medical choices for trans youth.

H0500 would exclude transgender girls from participating in school sports by forcing them off of women’s sports teams.

H0509 would make it illegal for transgender people to change gender markers on birth certificates. Updating identifying documents to match a person’s gender identity protects them from harassment, discrimination, and even incarceration if asked to produce identifying documents while traveling in certain countries.

These bills maliciously persecute a vulnerable community, one already targeted for hate-based violence at much higher levels than the general population. Meanwhile, legislation that protects LGBTQ+ Idahoans (such as S1226, “Add The Words” and H0482, a ban on subjecting minors to the discredited and harmful practice of conversion therapy) stalls in the statehouse year after year.